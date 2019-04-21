Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Lee "Tweetie Bird" Soileau. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Timothy Lee Soileau, age 56, who passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Deacon Kenneth Joubert, of St. Landry Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Soileau was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas. He was previously employed with Hughes Christensen for 15 years, and with Dallas Airmotive, Inc. until the time of his illness. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, the former Madeline Marie Cormier of Mansura; one son, Scott Cody Soileau and his wife, Katie, of Addis; his mother, the former Louella "T-Lou" Mary Fontenot; two brothers, Dale Soileau and his wife, Gornel, of Garland, and Brent Soileau and his wife, Kathy, of Washington; one grandchild on the way, Sydney Belle Soileau; 16 nieces and nephews, Shannon Soileau, Heidi Soileau, Cory Soileau, Jeremy Soileau, Jamie Mistrot, Chase Soileau, Chris Hardy, Kyle Hardy, Justin Hardy, Jarrod Roy, Alexandria "Ali" Roy, Karen Venable, Luke Barrere, John Ross Barrere, Lauren Barrere, and a special niece that he was particularly close to, Lyndsay Taylor; and one brother-in-law, Mike Hardy of Opelousas. He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Soileau; and one sister, Jenny Hardy. A rosary will be prayed by Rhonda Doucet at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.

