Timothy Tate

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Tim Tate held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 West Main Street Broussard, LA. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM with Holy Mass following at 10 AM. There will be no visitation due to Covid 19. Tim Tate was born September 1, 1949 in Eunice, LA to the late Jack and Jacko Tate of Mamou, Louisiana. Tim dearly loved his family and enjoyed their many family get-togethers, bar-b-ques, Saints parties, and camping trips (HooRahs). He also loved the UL Ragin Cajuns. As a graduate of UL he enjoyed following football, basketball, and baseball and loved Tail-Gaiting. He also enjoyed golfing, camping, refereeing football and playing Bridge. He was an educator by profession, serving Lafayette Parish as a math teacher, Assistant Principal, and Math / Science Supervisor. He was active in his church and community. He was a Lector, member of the KC's, taught religion, helped with altar boys and coached many of his children's baseball teams. He was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council 7557 for service to his church and community. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Sheila and golfing. He finally succumbed to Frontal Temporal Dementia on Oct. 2, 2020 after spending 2 years in nursing home care. Tim leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 49 years, Sheila K. Tate; son Michael Tate and wife, Lauren; grandchildren, Riley, Dylan, and Jackson; daughter Kathy Tate. He also leaves his twin brother Tom Tate and wife Ecca; sisters Pat West (Lem), Harriet Wilkins (Monty), and Denise Thibodeaux (Dirk) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Jacko Tate and his brother David Tate and his wife Cindy Tate. Donations in Tim's memory can be made to Heart of Hospice Lafayette or U L Lafayette Alumni Association, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund. There will be many guests from various places and many over the age of 65. We ask that you refrain from hugging and shaking hands. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask or facial covering upon entering the church. Thank you. Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of Timothy Tate by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
Mr. Timothy Tate and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.