1:00 PM Catholic Services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Toby Rene Orillion, 80, who died Tuesday evening, February 26, 2019 at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette, with loved ones at his side. Interment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Reverend Andrew Lafayette Schumacher, Parochial Vicar for the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, will conduct the services. Treasuring Toby's memory is his son, Christopher Lawrence Orillion and his wife, Ashley; his sister, Lana Orillion Kopieczek and her husband, Mark; his brothers, Rick Orillion and his wife, Alice, and Michael Orillion and his wife, Marina, and one granddaughter, Evelyn Orillion. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara F. Orillion on April 8, 2011; parents, Kenneth Norbert "Toby" Orillion and Hope Hennigan Orillion, and a brother and sister-in-law, Norbert and Bonnie Orillion. A native of Plaquemine and resident of Lafayette for fifty-five years, Toby was a gifted and dedicated educator at Lafayette High School, impacting everyone he encountered, including students and co-workers. He was a proud member of Theta Xi, spending twenty years as Alumni Advisor. He also worked in the catering industry in Lafayette for forty years. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. Toby lived life to the fullest. He loved cruises, theater, travel, and entertaining. He was an avid participant in many Mardi Gras krewes and festivities. His kind heart, love for his family, creative talent and wit will always be remembered and treasured by his family and friends who will deeply miss him. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Posey, Marek Kopieczek, Diego Lara, Patrick Orillion, Shane Parker, and Kris Degeyter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Kopieczek, Mark Finley, and David Duplantier. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of service. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Orillion family to Dr. Leah Olivier and the staff of Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor for the care, compassion and dedication given to Toby.

