A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Todd James Guidry, 59, who passed away on Sunday, October 4th at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in the funeral home and cemetery. At the request of family, inurnment will follow at a later date. Todd James Guidry was born on August 25, 1961, in Breaux Bridge and was a lifelong resident of Acadiana. Todd was a kind and gentle man who took great care of his family. Helping people came naturally to him, and he loved making people laugh. He could fix or build anything, and always got the job done. He loved cooking for his family (especially gumbo and smoked brisket!), going on bike rides, working on cars, listening to music, bringing his dog for walks, and spending time outdoors. He loved his weekly Bible studies with his friends. He enjoyed a good road trip or beach trip with his family. He was the most hard-working and patient man, and he was so proud of his wife, his four children, son-in-law, and his sweet granddaughter. We are comforted to know he is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Todd is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Julie Ann LeBlanc Guidry, of Lafayette; his four children, Sydney Guidry, Rebecca Goebel and her husband Joseph, Katy Guidry and Paul Guidry; his parents, Alton J. and Elsie L. Guidry; three siblings, Chad Guidry and his wife Sarah, Neal Guidry and Dyan G. Credeur; one granddaughter, Anna-Lynn Goebel and one niece and two nephews, as well as cousins, extended family and dear friends. The family wishes to thank Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center – Neuro Critical Care Unit in New Orleans for the compassionate care given to Todd and his family. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.