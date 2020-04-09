A Memorial service will be held at a later date for Tommy Broussard, 66, who died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. Survivors include his daughter, Lauren Broussard and her fiancé' Josh Smith; two sons, Ryan Broussard and his wife Amber; his wife Sheila Broussard and their son Daniel Broussard; two step-daughters, Brittney Rombough and Mary Broussard; his sister, Carolyn Dupuy; two brothers, Michael Broussard and Tim Broussard; his five grandchildren, Bryanna, Jaxon, Kamryn, Cora, and Hannah; his long time friend, Sue Menard; and his former wife, Rebecca Broussard. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Broussard and the former Mildred Hebert. Tommy loved hunting, fishing, playing pool, cooking and barbecuing, genealogy, and watching baseball and football. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Broussard family to the nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Carpenter House, Lafayette General Medical Center, Dr. Phillip Prouet and Dr. Juan Zeik. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020