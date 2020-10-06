Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at a 6:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Tommy Joseph LeBlanc, age 61, who passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Deacon David Menard of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. LeBlanc was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Carencro for many years. He worked in the oilfield as a hammer operator. Tommy loved telling stories and fish tales as much as he loved to go fishing and play golf. He joins his beloved brothers and parents, but leaves behind a legacy of memories for his family. He and his tales will be dearly missed. Survivors include one son, Chase Chiarizzio, of Hot Springs, AR.; one sister, Tracy Brasseaux and her husband, Rickey, of Carencro; two sisters-in-law, Cheryl LeBlanc and Jackie LeBlanc; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Woodrow "Brutch" LeBlanc and the former, Mahelia Periou; four brothers, Terry D. LeBlanc, Kenneth J. LeBlanc, Paul G. LeBlanc and Ronald K. LeBlanc; and one niece, Courtney LeBlanc Darnell. A rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
