Tonia Corp, 66, of Ville Platte passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at AMG Specialty Hospital Park Place in Lafayette. Tonia was born June 5, 1953, in Kansas City, MO and was a resident of Acadiana. Tonia was a Christian and a member of New Life Assembly of God Church in Ville Platte. She was a homemaker and was lovingly dedicated to her family. Tonia especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her recent trip to Galveston held a special place in her heart. Her greatest joy in life was traveling back to Missouri to see her grandchildren and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Tonia is survived by her beloved four children, daughter Stephanie Hargis and her children Blake, Amber, Caleb, Chelsey, Seth, Dana, Zack and Madison, son Robert Hargis, his wife Jodi and their children Derrick, Dustin, Alicia, Jade, Temekia, Alyssa and Keisha, daughter Crystal Sonnier, her husband Adam and their children Brook and Alivia and son Matthew Corp, his wife Rachel and children Josiah, Davina and Liam; twelve great-grandchildren and numerous dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Leroy Corp and her parents, Samuel Eugene and Hazel Lorean Bailey Srader of Missouri.

