A Memorial Service for Tony "Flying Hawaiian" Pascual, Sr., will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Tony "Flying Hawaiian" Pascual, Sr., 51, who passed away on Wednesday, December 25th at his residence in Youngsville. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, December 30th from 8:30 am until the time of service. Reverend Weldon Moak, of Broussard, will officiate. Tony Pascual, Sr., affectionately known as "Flying Hawaiian", was born on August 18, 1968, in Thailand and was a resident of Youngsville. Flying Hawaiian worked in automobile sales in the automotive industry. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and participating in his most favorite hobbies of fishing, cooking, singing and entertaining others. Tony is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kimberly Ann Ragel Pascual, of Youngsville; his father, Elpidio Clark Pascual and his wife Lita, of Virginia Beach, VA; his three sons, Anthony Pascual, Jr. and his wife Lexie, of Lafayette, Kaleo "Tiki" Pascual, of Youngsville and Kaipo Pascual, also of Youngsville and one stepson, Justin Campos, of Hawaii; four siblings, brothers Willis Arceneaux, Jr., of Youngsville and Eric Arceneaux, of China and two sisters, Rachel Guffey, of Virginia Beach, VA and Misty Edwards, of Lorton, VA; one granddaughter, Lixandrya Urasaki, of Hawaii; two nieces, Jade Arceneaux, of Lafayette and Jasmine Arceneaux, of China and numerous dear friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruchnee Kirdsung Arceneaux and one sister, Patricia Pascual Frazier. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Flying Hawaiian's memory to his family.

