Private graveside services will be held at a later date for Tremaine Kenrelle Boast, Sr., age 39, who passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at University Hospital & Clinics in Lafayette. Mr. Boast was a native and longtime resident of Port Barre before moving to Portland, OR for a short time before returning to Port Barre after recently falling ill. He was a parishioner of St. Mary Church in Port Barre. Tremaine, affectionately known as "Hashy Flashy Live Action", was very outgoing, friendly and always the life of the party. He enjoyed watching sports, especially basketball, and dancing. He was always the last person on the dancefloor. Tremaine worked for Opelousas General Health System for 7 years as a groundskeeper and later for David Daigle Landscape Specialists for two years before moving to Portland. Survivors include his mother, Debra Boast of Port Barre; a son, Tremaine Kenrelle Boast, Jr. of Copperas Cove, TX; a daughter, Akira Sherrell Boast of Copperas Cove, TX; two sisters, Katrelle Boast and Alicia Levier, both of Port Barre; his nephews, Kaelon Thomas, Jamarcus Bob, Javis Bob and Ashton Levier; and his nieces, Haley Boast and Sanayia McGraw. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Russell "Big Rue" Miles; his maternal grandparents, Rodney Boast and Leona Tyler Boast; and his paternal grandparents, Eric Miles, Sr. and Mercedes Francis Miles. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 2 to May 4, 2020.