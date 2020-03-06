Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tu Van Nguyen. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Tu Van Nguyen, age 29, who passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Tu Van Nguyen was born November 14, 1990 to Dong Van Nguyen and Nga Thi Nguyen. He was a native of Baton Rouge and had been a resident of Carencro for most of his life. He was employed as a Foreman with Morrison Delvier Energy for the last eight years. Tu was the life of the party and enjoyed karaoke, singing, dancing and eating out at new restaurants. He was very athletic and played many sports in Carencro, with soccer being his favorite. He was an extraordinary family man and was reliable for any cause. Survivors include his parents, Dong Van Nguyen and Nga Thi Nguyen; three brothers, Ken Nguyen of Carencro, Thanh Nguyen and Tuan Nguyen of both New Orleans; two sisters, Hong Nguyen of Washington and Nhan Thi Nguyen and her husband, Van Thanh Nguyen, of Carencro; and his girlfriend, Cindy Washington. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Saturday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. Sunday until time of service.

