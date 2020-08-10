Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1:30 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Ty Cobb, III, 65, who passed away Sunday afternoon, August 9, 2020 at his residence in Milton. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until 1:15 PM. A military presentation will be held in the chapel at 1:15 PM by the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard before the services begin. For family and friends unable to attend the funeral service on Wednesday, the service will be live-streamed on Facebook in a Memorial Group for Ty Cobb, III. Please click on the link located on the online obituary and join his Memorial Group. The video will appear at 1:15 PM on Wednesday to include the military presentation. Survivors include his wife, Catherine Smith Cobb; his children, Erin Cobb, Becki Kidder and husband, Keith, Lauren Menard, Lindsey Fitzgerald and husband, Brice, Breelan Menard, Tyrus "Rusty" Cobb, IV and wife, Faren; his grandchildren, Ethan Cobb, Briley Fitzgerald, Devyn Duhon, Brynlee Fitzgerald, Blakely Fitzgerald, Adeline Cobb, and Bryce Fitzgerald; one sister, Cindy Smiley and husband Michael Smiley, of Walker, LA; two brothers, Dwayne Cobb and wife Terri Cobb, of Denham Springs, and Mitch Cobb, of Baton Rouge; many nieces and nephews; his in-laws, Bill and Verna Smith. Also left to cherish his memory is his best friend, Lil Bit, his rescue dog and truest companion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tyrus "Ty" Ellis Cobb, Jr. and Jacqueline "Jackie" Guillot Cobb; his brother, Jeff Cobb; and his nephew, Jeremy Cobb. Ty Cobb, III was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. One of his greatest joys was seeing his daughter, Erin follow in his footsteps as a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy. A natural born musician, Ty's life was full of music. He started his musical career in the high school band at Acadiana High School where he played the trumpet. He later picked up the harmonica and accordion and shared his voice with a Cajun and Blues Band. He was a talented singer and spent time sharing his passion for music with his grandchildren. Ty led many jam sessions with his accordion and loved nothing more than Sunday's on the porch with his family. You could find Ty cooking in the kitchen, listening to KBON or watching the food network. Ty always saw the good in people and always had a positive outlook. He never met a stranger and was the most genuine, appreciative person with the BEST smile. Ty worked for his entire career as an engineer for local companies such as John Chance, Accenture and Pegasus International, where he was proud to work beside his son, Rusty. He was incredibly intelligent and excelled in anything involving mathematics. Ty enjoyed the outdoors and loved to spend time with the Thin H2O Raiders at the hunting/fishing camp in Golden Meadow. Pallbearers will be Tyrus "Rusty" Cobb, IV, Ethan Cobb, Keith Kidder, Brice Fitzgerald, Breelan Menard, Dwayne Cobb and Mitch Cobb. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Dupuy, Howard Russell, Karl Hornback, Allen Blazes, Jude Cobb, Josh Yott, Wes Mosenteen, Bill Cobb and Jimmy Bizzett. In memory of Tyrus Cobb III, contributions can be made to Teche Center of the Arts, 210 E. Bridge Street, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Cobb family to the staff of Lady of the Sea Hospital in Cut Off, Louisiana, Dr. Chen and nurses, Crystalyn and Jenny, Our Lady of Lourdes nursing staff on PCU, Our Lady of the Oaks Nursing Home SNF staff for the kindness and compassion. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
