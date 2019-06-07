Funeral Services for Tyler Reed Smith, 24, will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 4 PM in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family request that visiting hours be observed beginning at 12 noon until time of services. A Rosary will be recited at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at a later date. Tyler Reed Smith was born September 25, 1994 in Lafayette, LA. He entered eternal rest on June 6, 2019 under the care of St. Joseph Hospice at the Carpenter Hospice in Lafayette, LA. Tyler was born and raised in Broussard. He graduated from Comeaux High School in 2012. Tyler fought all his life with Cystic Fibrosis having two double lung transplants in 1 year. He fought a brave fight right up until the end of his life. Tyler was an avid Saints fan. He was able to meet Drew Brees and Thomas Morstead and have his picture taken with them. Tyler's favorite pass times were watching the Saints games with his family, playing his Play Station and playing with his dog, Deuce. Tyler will be so very, very missed by his family and friends. Tyler Reed Smith is survived by his siblings Cody Kennedy and his girlfriend Donna of Broussard; sister Dana Chappuis of Broussard; girlfriend Chasiddy Champagne and her son Carson of Broussard; aunt Winnie Smith and her husband Jessie of Broussard; uncle and godfather Robert Smith and his wife Joan of Broussard; niece Jami Chappuis of Broussard; nephew Joshua Chappuis of Broussard, Joey Chappuis his godfather, and his dog Deuce. Tyler now reunites in heaven with his parents Nick and Mona Smith; grandparents Clarence and Lu-Lu Smith and Shirley and Reedless Richard; two uncles, Butch Smith and Shawn Richard. The family would like to thank everyone at Oschner's Hospital in New Orleans who took care of Tyler while he was there, his physician Dr. Rampola, to Victoria Gomez for all of her caring and help, his girlfriend Chasiddy for coming into his life, to all his friends for their support and friendship, the staff at the Carpenter House and his go to buddy when he needed or wanted anything or just to talk his cousin, Chantel Girouard. He will truly be a Saint forever. We will miss you Tyler. Share your condolences with the family of Tyler Smith by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Tyler Smith and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 7 to June 10, 2019