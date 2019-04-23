Guest Book View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Ulysses James Johnson, age 87, who passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence in Prairie Bosse. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Mr. Johnson was a native and lifelong resident of Prairie Bosse. He retired in 1992 with the St. Landry Parish School System as a School Teacher with George Washington Carver High School and Arnaudville High School after thirty-four years of employment. After retirement, he was employed with Evangeline Downs Racetrack for twenty-five years. He was instrumental in the development of Greenbriar Water Corporation and Prairie Bosse Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Johnson was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where he served on the parish council. He was a member of Knights of Peter Claver #34 of Grand Coteau and American Legion Post 556 where he served as Treasurer. Survivors include three daughters, Denise J. Moore and her companion, John Francis, of Arnaudville, Annette Johnson of Magnolia, TX and Martha J. Hamilton and her husband, De'Ederick, of Tomball, TX; one son, William Johnson of Arnaudville; one daughter-in-law, Danielle V. Johnson of Carencro; five grandchildren, Macie L. Johnson, Pamela S. Moore, Jordan M. Minix, Daylon J. Johnson and Meagan M. Hamilton; three great grandchildren, Ayden T. Johnson, Ava P. Minix and Arion "Boss Man" T. Jones; five sisters, Fabiola J. Robinson of New Orleans, Shirley J. Boozer of Los Angeles, CA, Ruby J. Sion of Houston, TX, Melba J. Courtney of Grand Coteau and Beulah Duffey and her husband, Leroy, of Carencro; and two sisters-in-law, Willie Mae Johnson of Port Arthur, TX and Rose Marks of Carencro. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-three years, Anolia Marks Johnson; his parents, Hypolite Johnson and the former Regina Little both natives of Carencro; one granddaughter, Makaila Marie Hamilton; two brothers, Jules Johnson and Leroy Johnson; and five sisters, Josephine J. Mayfield, Marjorie J. Milton, Verna Johnson, Sylvia J. Dugas and Leona J. Mayfield.

A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau, 289 Church Street, (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019

