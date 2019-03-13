Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ulysses LeJeune Jr.. View Sign

Ulysses LeJeune Jr. known to his friends and family as "EJ" passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Church Point, LA to Ulysses LeJeune Sr. and Della Doucet on March 22, 1945. EJ was a gifted athlete who enjoyed sports, played league softball, and competed in pool tournaments with his friends. They report that he watched every televised Saints game ever played. He was a generous friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand. EJ worked as a truck driver most of his working life and enjoyed cross country trips with his friend, Tonto. He leaves behind a large extended family and many friends to cherish his memory. He is survived by his three children Randy (Franny) LeJeune of Houma, Paulette LeJeune of Houma, and Chris (Dawn) of Youngsville, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, four sisters Mary Guidry and Grace Guidry of Rayne, Judy LeJeune of Tucson, AZ, and Linda Granger of Jackson, MS, and three brothers Howard Leger of Erath, Kenneth Doucet of Opelousas, and James Matte of Church Point. EJ was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings Jeanette LeJeune, Lou Ethel Venable, and Michael Doucet. The family is grateful for the kind and compassionate care provided to EJ at Lafayette General Medical Center by Dr. Dauterive and the ICU nursing staff. Thank you to the friends who visited him, provided comfort, and shared stories about him. He felt your love. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Ulysses "EJ" Lejeune by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Ulysses "EJ" Lejeune and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006. Funeral Home Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory

