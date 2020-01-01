Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Una Babin Viator. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Rosary 11:00 AM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Marcellus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Una Babin Viator, 92, on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Marcellus Catholic Church with Father Charles Langlois to serve as the Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:30 PM with a Rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM. A native of Coteau and resident of Rynella, Mrs. Viator passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home. Ms. Una enjoyed taking trips to the horse races and casino throughout her life and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and family. She is survived by her daughter, Linda V. Guilbeau and husband Willard of New Iberia; grandchildren, Brandi Lynn Guilbeau Stinson and husband Brian, Barrett J. Guilbeau and wife Stacie, Brady P. Guilbeau and wife Melissa, and Brennon B. Guilbeau and wife Alecia all of New Iberia; nephew, Leroy Babin and wife Merrill; 11 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ledia Viator; parents, Alviar Joseph and Edna Romero Babin; 4 sisters, Della Babin Romero, Ena Babin Romero, Eda Babin Boutte, Hilda Babin Babineaux; and 2 brothers, Claude Joseph Babin, and Roy Joseph Babin Sr. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Barrett Guilbeau, Brady Guilbeau, Brennon Guilbeau, Willard Guilbeau, Brian Stinson and Ben Guilbeau. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Babin Jr., Raymond Babin and Leroy Babin. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020

