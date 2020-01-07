Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for UnaMae Ledet Cheramie, who passed away on January 6, 2020. Fr. Dan Edwards will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Garden Mausoleum in Cut Off, LA. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Sable Alleman Cheramie; grandson, Jared L. Cheramie and wife Pamela; granddaughter, Kathy Cheramie Hebert and husband Andy; great-grandchildren, Jacob L. Cheramie, Jack F. Hebert, and Drew Katherine Hebert; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, C.J. Cheramie, son, Kurt P. Cheramie; daughter, Linda Mae Cheramie; parents, Ernest and Bertha Ledet; sisters, Earline Ledet Griffin and RoseMary Ledet Leonard; and brothers, Ernest Ledet Jr., William E. Ledet, and LeeEarl Ledet. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until time of service. Pallbearers will be Jared L. Cheramie, Jacob L. Cheramie, Andy M. Hebert, Jack F. Hebert, Tony Dupuy, and Carl Chauvin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the in Shreveport, LA. The family would like to thank Giovanni and all the staff of Hope Hospice for their compassionate care and help. Personal condolences may be sent to the Cheramie family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020