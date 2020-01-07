Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for UnaMae Ledet Cheramie. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for UnaMae Ledet Cheramie, who passed away on January 6, 2020. Fr. Dan Edwards will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Garden Mausoleum in Cut Off, LA. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Sable Alleman Cheramie; grandson, Jared L. Cheramie and wife Pamela; granddaughter, Kathy Cheramie Hebert and husband Andy; great-grandchildren, Jacob L. Cheramie, Jack F. Hebert, and Drew Katherine Hebert; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, C.J. Cheramie, son, Kurt P. Cheramie; daughter, Linda Mae Cheramie; parents, Ernest and Bertha Ledet; sisters, Earline Ledet Griffin and RoseMary Ledet Leonard; and brothers, Ernest Ledet Jr., William E. Ledet, and LeeEarl Ledet. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until time of service. Pallbearers will be Jared L. Cheramie, Jacob L. Cheramie, Andy M. Hebert, Jack F. Hebert, Tony Dupuy, and Carl Chauvin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the in Shreveport, LA. The family would like to thank Giovanni and all the staff of Hope Hospice for their compassionate care and help. Personal condolences may be sent to the Cheramie family at



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for UnaMae Ledet Cheramie, who passed away on January 6, 2020. Fr. Dan Edwards will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Garden Mausoleum in Cut Off, LA. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Sable Alleman Cheramie; grandson, Jared L. Cheramie and wife Pamela; granddaughter, Kathy Cheramie Hebert and husband Andy; great-grandchildren, Jacob L. Cheramie, Jack F. Hebert, and Drew Katherine Hebert; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, C.J. Cheramie, son, Kurt P. Cheramie; daughter, Linda Mae Cheramie; parents, Ernest and Bertha Ledet; sisters, Earline Ledet Griffin and RoseMary Ledet Leonard; and brothers, Ernest Ledet Jr., William E. Ledet, and LeeEarl Ledet. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until time of service. Pallbearers will be Jared L. Cheramie, Jacob L. Cheramie, Andy M. Hebert, Jack F. Hebert, Tony Dupuy, and Carl Chauvin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the in Shreveport, LA. The family would like to thank Giovanni and all the staff of Hope Hospice for their compassionate care and help. Personal condolences may be sent to the Cheramie family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.