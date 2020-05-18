Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Mrs. Francis David, age 73, the former Unesse Anne Olivier, who passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. David was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville having been a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and entertaining in her outdoor kitchen. She had an infectious spirit, a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. Survivors include her husband of fifty-four years, Francis "Pio" David of Arnaudville; two sons, Donovan David and his wife, Rose, of Arnaudville and Kim David and his companion, Celeste Lavergne of Henderson; four grandchildren, Bryce David and his fiancée, Jaclyn Halloran of Arnaudville, Jacob David and his wife, Callie, of Hidden Hills, Michael David and his wife, Amber, of Leonville and Selena Stelly and her husband, Jason, of Leonville; eleven great grandchildren; two brothers, Archie Olivier and his wife, Priscilla, and Archange Olivier, Jr., and his wife, Christine; three sisters, Octavia Montet and her husband, Clegg, Erilda Crosby and Pauline Guillory and her husband, Anthony, all of Arnaudville; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archange Olivier, Sr., and Birdie Cormier Olivier; and one sister, Delle David and her husband, Harold. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Bryce David, Jacob David, Michael David, Josh Montet, Jason Guilbeau and Brandon Olivier. Honorary pallbearers will be Jody David, Archie Olivier and Archange Olivier, Jr. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 18 to May 20, 2020.