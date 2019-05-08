Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Usa Louis Landry Sr.. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Erath 209 East Putnam Street Erath , LA 70533 (337)-937-0405 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Usa Louis Landry Sr. will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will take place at David Funeral Home of Erath on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:30AM until services. A visitation and memorial will be held on May 11, 2019 at Osborn Funeral Home in Shreveport from 1:00PM to 3:00PM. Burial will be at Forest Park where he will be laid to rest next to his eldest son Carl. Usa Louis Landry Sr. was born to Edna (Hebert) and Eusa Landry on October 21, 1932. He left this earthly world for his heavenly home on May 08, 2019, surrounded by his family. Louis (aka UL) was the youngest of four children in a French only speaking family. Upon entering school, he quickly learned the English language and excelled in academics graduating from Erath High School as Salutatorian. He later studied Civil Engineering and Surveying on a ROTC scholarship at Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now known as University of Louisiana at Lafayette), becoming the first in his family to graduate from a four-year University. Louis led a long and involved life. He married his High School Sweetheart, Ida Katherine Sandoz on August 15, 1953 and together they had seven children. After graduating college, he went to work for the Corps of Engineers where he helped develop the Rockefeller Wildlife Reserve, surveying many of their lakes. Accepting a commission in the Air Force in 1955; Louis, his bride, and family moved to Shreveport where he worked as an Engineer at Barksdale Air Force Base. After serving 2 years in the Air Force, Louis stayed on at Barksdale as a Civilian Engineer and later as Chief Civil Engineer. During the course of his civilian tenure he was afforded several opportunities to work overseas. He accepted two tours of duty in Germany where the entire family was able to live the German culture and tour many European Countries. After retirement from the Federal Government, Louis worked for the City of Lafayette in the Traffic Department and part time for the Vermillion Parish Drainage Board. During his life he gave countless hours of service to his Catholic Faith both at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Shreveport, and at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath or St. Pius X Catholic Church in Shreveport. He was preceded in death by his eldest son Carl Peter, his parents, and his three siblings Rives Landry, Celia Hebert, and Hazel Dore'. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of nearly 66 years, Ida Katherine Landry, his children Chris (Bob), Beth, David (Cindy), Louis (Lynn), Paul and Charlie. 