Vaughn Landry
A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard for our beloved Vaughn Landry, 56, who passed away suddenly in Houston, TX on October 9, 2020. Invited guest will be received at 12 noon until time of services at 2 PM. Father Jason Mouton will officiate the Memorial Services. Vaughn was a graduate of Comeaux High School and USL from which he graduated in Mechanical Engineering. Vaughn had a sharp mind that allowed him to work with prominent companies such as Lockheed Martin, Oceaneering, and Johnson Space Center. He was most recently employed with FEMA in Houston, TX. Vaughn was a kind man who had a passion for cooking various dishes and he loved his spices. He embraced his Cajun culture and enjoyed watching sports. He was an awesome baseball player in his younger days. He enjoyed working out throughout his life. He made friends wherever he went. Heaven gained an Angel and his memory will not be forgotten. He is survived by his parents Gerald "Brown" Landry and Lucille Landry; sisters Vicki Landry and Valerie Landry; nieces Samantha Rivero and Sunny Rivero. Vaughn is preceded in death by his sister Valencia Landry Broussard; grandparents Anna Mae and Rene Landry, Nellie and Caesar Savoy. We know that Vaughn is in the arms of the Angels now and reunited with our dear Valencia. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, all invited guest must wear a mask or facial covering during the visitation and memorial service time at the funeral home. Special thanks to all of Vaughn's friends and family that reached out to us in this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Vaughn Landry by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Vaughn Landry and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory
108 Hardware Rd.
Broussard, LA 70518
337-330-8006
