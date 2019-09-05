October 17, 1931- September 2, 2019. Services for Vaunda Faye Jayroe Sullivan were held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at McClain-Hays Chapel with Bro. Bobby Goldman officiating. Burial followed in Cedarlawn Cemetery. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Sullivan, 87, of Youngsville, LA, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at her residence. She was a native of Neshoba County. After marrying her husband, Jessie James Sullivan, they moved to Pascagoula, MS, where they lived for several years. In 1974 they moved to Gautier, MS, and later moved to Slidell, LA, in 2007. She was currently a resident of Youngsville, LA, residing with her daughter until her passing. Mrs. Sullivan was a retired LPN. She is survived by one daughter, Michele Sullivan Salsbury of Youngsville, LA; two sons, James Alan Sullivan of Gulfport, MS, Jon Kevin Sullivan of Gautier, MS; seven grandchildren, Brennan Sullivan (Alicia), Zexa Sullivan, Tommy Sullivan, Jon Michael Sullivan (Jackie), Savannah Renee Sullivan, Kyle Christian Salsbury, Peyton Shaye Salsbury; four great-grandchildren, Julian Sullivan, Liam Sullivan, Madeline Sullivan, Nova Michelle Vaughn; sister, Mary Jayroe Nicholson (Dewayne) of Philadelphia, MS; two brothers, W. L. "Bud" Jayroe of Picayune, MS, and Aaron Jayroe of Philadelphia, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Sullivan was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jessie James Sullivan; one great-grandchild, Aiden Sullivan; four sisters, Rose Jayroe Grantham, Brenda Jayroe Brown, Carolyn Jayroe Bates, and Vonita Jayroe Myers; one sister-in-law, June Jayroe; and two brothers-in-law, W. J. Bates and Nuggie Myers.