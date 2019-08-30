Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vaurse Joseph Mergist. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held for Vaurse Joseph Mergist on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road. Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 2 PM until time of service at 6 PM. Chaplin Stephanie Leleux of Grace Hospice will officiate the services. Vaurse was born December 30, 1942 to the late Aurse Sr. and Willie Mae Mergist Leblanc in Erath, LA. Vaurse was a hard worker and always provided for his family. We are eternally grateful that God allowed him to touch our lives and we will carry on his life lessons to us. We will forever carry memories and love in our hearts for him. Vaurse leaves his footprints embedded on the hearts of his wife of 52 years Mary Catherine Mergist of Lafayette; four children Randall Mergist of Broussard, Kevin Mergist of St. Martinville; Kathleen Mergist and Brian Mergist both of Duson; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. The Mergist family would like to thank the incredible staff at Grace Hospice for the wonderful support they provided to Vaurse and our family. Also thank you to everyone who has supported us during our time of sorrow. Your thoughts and prayers mean so much to us. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2019

