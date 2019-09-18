Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Marie Nero. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Velma Marie Nero, age 81, the former Velma Marie Maturin, who passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Scott. The Rev. Nicholas DuPré, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Louis Mission Chapel, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Nero was a native of Erath, a past resident of Lafayette and resided in Carencro for the last twenty-three years. Not having any children of her own, she diligently spoiled and helped raise the children in her family, particularly her Godchildren, who were like her own. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, going to the casino, eating out, and family gatherings. She took true pride in crocheting and sharing her many handmade items with family and friends, and by donating infant hats and booties to Heartstrings and Angel Wings. Mrs. Nero truly enjoyed her nights out with her Pokeno friends every second Wednesday of the month. Her loving heart will be deeply missed by all of the lives of the children who passed through her nurturing arms. Survivors include her husband of sixty-one years, Lee Oren Nero of Carencro; her Godson, Kevin Nero and his wife, Stephanie, and son, Kalin Nero of Broussard and daughter, Kellie Bourque and her husband, Austin, of Prairieville; two brothers, Newby Maturin and his wife, Mae Rose, of Marksville and Nolan Maturin of Lafayette; three sisters, Vesta Benton and her husband, Clay, Jeanette Boudreaux and her husband, Bill, all of Lafayette and Marie Sonnier and her husband, Doug, of Carencro; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Maturin of Youngsville; one nephew, Lil Doug Sonnier and his wife, Nicole, and their children, Loifey Sonnier and Reid Sonnier all of Carencro; one niece, Jeanne Theriot and her husband, Bryan, and their daughter, Juliette Theriot, all of Lafayette; and countless other Godchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and their children and grandchildren whom she helped raise as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Maturin and the former Eva Romero; one brother, Loifey Maturin; and one sister-in-law, Anna Mae Maturin. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home by Joan Broussard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Doug Sonnier, Doug Sonnier II, Kalin Nero, Austin Bourque, Bryan Theriot and Loifey Sonnier. Honorary pallbearers will be Reid Sonnier and Kevin Nero. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Velma Marie Nero, age 81, the former Velma Marie Maturin, who passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Scott. The Rev. Nicholas DuPré, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Louis Mission Chapel, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Nero was a native of Erath, a past resident of Lafayette and resided in Carencro for the last twenty-three years. Not having any children of her own, she diligently spoiled and helped raise the children in her family, particularly her Godchildren, who were like her own. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, going to the casino, eating out, and family gatherings. She took true pride in crocheting and sharing her many handmade items with family and friends, and by donating infant hats and booties to Heartstrings and Angel Wings. Mrs. Nero truly enjoyed her nights out with her Pokeno friends every second Wednesday of the month. Her loving heart will be deeply missed by all of the lives of the children who passed through her nurturing arms. Survivors include her husband of sixty-one years, Lee Oren Nero of Carencro; her Godson, Kevin Nero and his wife, Stephanie, and son, Kalin Nero of Broussard and daughter, Kellie Bourque and her husband, Austin, of Prairieville; two brothers, Newby Maturin and his wife, Mae Rose, of Marksville and Nolan Maturin of Lafayette; three sisters, Vesta Benton and her husband, Clay, Jeanette Boudreaux and her husband, Bill, all of Lafayette and Marie Sonnier and her husband, Doug, of Carencro; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Maturin of Youngsville; one nephew, Lil Doug Sonnier and his wife, Nicole, and their children, Loifey Sonnier and Reid Sonnier all of Carencro; one niece, Jeanne Theriot and her husband, Bryan, and their daughter, Juliette Theriot, all of Lafayette; and countless other Godchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and their children and grandchildren whom she helped raise as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Maturin and the former Eva Romero; one brother, Loifey Maturin; and one sister-in-law, Anna Mae Maturin. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home by Joan Broussard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Doug Sonnier, Doug Sonnier II, Kalin Nero, Austin Bourque, Bryan Theriot and Loifey Sonnier. Honorary pallbearers will be Reid Sonnier and Kevin Nero. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close