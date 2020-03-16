Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velta Menard Campbell. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Abbeville 2600 Charity Street Abbeville , LA 70510 (337)-893-3777 Visitation 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM David Funeral Home - Abbeville 2600 Charity Street Abbeville , LA 70510 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM David Funeral Home - Abbeville 2600 Charity Street Abbeville , LA 70510 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Mrs. Velta Menard Campbell, 95, will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Abbeville with Tommy Henderson officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of the services. A native of Erath and a resident of Abbeville, Mrs. Campbell died at 9:30 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Maison de Monde Living Center. She looked forward to a future paradise on earth with conditions as promised at Revelation 21:4 "He will wipe every tear from their eyes and death will be no more…" Velta was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for close to 49 years. She always enjoyed reading from her Bible daily. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, camping, and music. Friends and family would always say that she was the life of the party. She will always be remembered as a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Jane Dartez and her husband Bob, and Sherry Hargrave; a step son, Charles Campbell and his wife Ruth; a daughter in law, Deborah Campbell; nine grandchildren, Steve Kelly and his wife Courtney and their children Kennedy and Emme; Stephanie Gaspard and her husband Brian and their children Seth and Lane; Denny Dartez and his wife Hallie and their children Cole and Alex; Roxanne Roche', Rhonda Campbell, Susanne Talbot, Jason Campbell, Jarrett Campbell, and Lara Campbell; and fourteen other great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lenas Campbell; her father, Elue Menard; her mother, Esta Bouillion Trahan; her stepfather, Thomas Trahan; two half brothers, Brad Trahan and Rayfay Trahan; and a stepson, Vernice Campbell. The family would like to express our appreciation for the many expressions of kindness, support, and love you have shown to us during this period of bereavement. Also, we would like to especially thank everyone on the staff of Maison du Monde for their care and support. 