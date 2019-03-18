Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verdine B. Carriere. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at a 10:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Verdine Carriere, age 84, the former Verdine Breaux, who passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Msgr. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Carriere was a native of Carencro and a resident of Lafayette for most of her life. She attended St. Ann's Convent, as well as Carencro Elementary and High School. Before her retirement, she was employed as a cashier with McCrory Downtown and as a sitter for the elderly. Verdine was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro, where she was a member of the Bonne Mort Society. She lived a great life, always happy, smiling, and loved her family and friends. She never met a stranger, loved to dance, loved her Cajun French music on Sundays, had the best memory, was funny, and had the biggest heart ever. She is dancing the jitterbug now with all of our other loved ones we have lost. We will miss her more than words could ever describe. Love you Maw Maw! Our hearts are broken but don't worry we will be ok. Survivors include one daughter, Daisy Lyons and her husband, John, of Carencro; one brother, Malcolm J."Mack" Breaux and his wife, Linda, of Carencro; two sisters, Stella Bergeron of Lafayette and Mattie Rose Latiolais of Church Point; seven grandchildren, Angel Pendergrass and her husband, Stephen, Eric Reyes and his wife, Casey, John T. Widener and his wife, Alyse, Jaylon Lyons and his wife, Lacy, Ashley Anthony, Casey Herald and Jamie Anthony; and six great-grandchildren, Gavin, Emily, Aaralyn, Brent, Braxton and Olivia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Carriere; her parents, Luke Lessin Pierre Breaux and the former Lydia Marie Kilchrist; two daughters, Eunice Carriere Thomas and Pamela Carriere Anthony; a brother, Ervin "Brud" Joseph Breaux; a sister, Janelle "Sis" Breaux; and a grandson, Shawn David Reyes. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Jaylon Lyons, John Guidry, Stephen Pendergrass, Mark Latiolais, Ryan Latiolais and Todd Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Malcolm J. "Mack" Breaux and John Lyons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Carriere; her parents, Luke Lessin Pierre Breaux and the former Lydia Marie Kilchrist; two daughters, Eunice Carriere Thomas and Pamela Carriere Anthony; a brother, Ervin "Brud" Joseph Breaux; a sister, Janelle "Sis" Breaux; and a grandson, Shawn David Reyes. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Jaylon Lyons, John Guidry, Stephen Pendergrass, Mark Latiolais, Ryan Latiolais and Todd Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Malcolm J. "Mack" Breaux and John Lyons.

