Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at a 12:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Verdine "Dean" Miller Warren, age 79, who passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette. Survivors include three sons, John R. Mella, Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Charleston, SC, Ronald J. Mella of Lafayette and David W. Mella and his wife, Kathy, of Houma; one daughter, Lisa Mella Burridge of Pensacola, FL; seven grandchildren, Meghan Mella Acosta, Ashton Guillory, Peter Mella, Morgan Burridge, Makenzie Burridge, Renee Merrick and Jake Mella; two great grandchildren, Arianna Acosta and Liam Guillory; one brother, John Harold Miller and his wife, Carol, of Youngsville; one sister, Anna Bergeron of Lafayette; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, John Mella; her second husband, Orde Evans; her third husband, David Warren; and her infant siblings, Doris Miller and the twins, Gerald and Geraldine. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019