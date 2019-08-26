Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna D. Pellerin. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Verna D. Pellerin, 85, who died peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019, with family and friends by her side. Interment will be in St. Basil Cemetery in Judice. Reverend Steve LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services, con-celebrated by Rev. Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary, Mother of the Church, Catholic Church in Lafayette. Lectors for the Mass will be Peyton Pellerin and Sally Chenet. A Eulogy will be given by Burley J. Pellerin, II. Musical selections for the Funeral Mass will be "On Eagles' Wings", "Psalm 23", "Ave Maria", "The Lord's Prayer", and "Be Not Afraid". Survivors include her daughters, Judy Pellerin, Karen "Kimo" Simon and her husband, Raymond, Alice P. Stansbury, Rhonda Chenet and her husband, Tad, Tressie P. Ham and her husband, Bill, Phoebe Achee' and her husband Phil, and Angele Fowler and her husband, Mike; and her son, Burley J. "Joey" Pellerin, II and his wife, Dana; nineteen grandchildren; twenty eight great grandchildren; one sister, Genevieve Domingue and her husband, Harry; and two brothers, Alvin Denais and his wife, Sable and Dale Joseph Denais and his wife, Cindy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burley J. Pellerin; one son, Carl Wayne " T-Boy" Pellerin; one granddaughter, Valerie Rowe Louviere; her parents, Joseph and Eula Duhon Denais; and one brother, Averse Denais. A native of Maurice, Verna was a resident of Judice, Louisiana for most of her life. She and her husband, Burley, were pillars of the Judice Community. They were instrumental in the formation of St. Basil Catholic Church, even hosting Masses in their home. In addition, they were also instructors for the Marriage Encounter and Come Lord Jesus Programs. "Mother" as she was affectionately known, was a "go getter". Before it was fashionable for a woman to own a business, she owned and operated a beauty shop and several years later became a residential interior decorator. Verna had many favorite quotes: "Pink and Bedazzled", "Dare to be Different", "Ecoute toi", "Je Dis", "Awe, Chere" and "Lord, Today". If you had a conversation with her, she was sure to use one of these. She loved her cowboy boots, her bedazzled clothes, especially her leopard print. Pallbearers will be Courtney Lalande, Zachary Simon, Nicholas Simon, Quentin Rowe, Lee Robert Cox, Theo Chenet, Philo Achee', and Pierson Fowler. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jacques Rowe, Edward Cox, Jack Achee', and Carter Pellerin. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 4 PM to 9 PM and on Wednesday from 8 AM until time of service. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jacques Rowe, Edward Cox, Jack Achee', and Carter Pellerin. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 4 PM to 9 PM and on Wednesday from 8 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed by Leah Guidry at 7:00 PM Tuesday in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Pellerin family to all who loved, cared and prayed for Verna during these difficult times. 