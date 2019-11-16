Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna Hebert Bertrand. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 (337)-706-8941 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 20 for Verna Hebert Bertrand in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass and will also conduct graveside services at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Lectors will be Myra Cloud and Cassie Tilley. Giftbearers will be Tabi Tilley, Braden Tilley, Emalynn Briscoe and Allie Jeansonne. Maria Williams will be the organist and soloist. A native of Abeville and a resident of Lafayette most of her life, Verna was a member of Les Cheres Ami. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bertrand; her parents, Milton Hebert and the former Melanie Cormier, both of Abbeville; two brothers; Roland Hebert and Raywood Hebert; one half-brother, Purvis Hebert; two sisters; Virgie Maturin and Frances Guidry. Survivors include three daughters: Debbie Romero and her husband Mike of Carencro; Marcy Briscoe of Lafayette and Mel Rogers and her husband Avery, also of Carencro; seven grandchildren: Bridget Tilley, Brooke Spears, Tanya Holmes, Nicole Landry, Brandon Briscoe, Heather Rogers and Scott Rogers and nine great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Brandon Briscoe, Mike Romero, Scott Rogers, Marcy Briscoe, Jimmy Hebert and Cory Simon. Honorary pallbearers: Jerry Maturin, Avery Rogers, Paul Bertrand, Jr., Marty Matte and Braden Tilley. A rosary will be prayed by Wade Simon at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The family would sincerely like to thank the caregivers of Hospice of Acadiana; Chris Thibodeaux for being a very helpful neighbor and friend, and send a special thank you to Verna Lee Hebert. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 and from 10 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Online condolences can be made at A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 20 for Verna Hebert Bertrand in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass and will also conduct graveside services at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Lectors will be Myra Cloud and Cassie Tilley. Giftbearers will be Tabi Tilley, Braden Tilley, Emalynn Briscoe and Allie Jeansonne. Maria Williams will be the organist and soloist. A native of Abeville and a resident of Lafayette most of her life, Verna was a member of Les Cheres Ami. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bertrand; her parents, Milton Hebert and the former Melanie Cormier, both of Abbeville; two brothers; Roland Hebert and Raywood Hebert; one half-brother, Purvis Hebert; two sisters; Virgie Maturin and Frances Guidry. Survivors include three daughters: Debbie Romero and her husband Mike of Carencro; Marcy Briscoe of Lafayette and Mel Rogers and her husband Avery, also of Carencro; seven grandchildren: Bridget Tilley, Brooke Spears, Tanya Holmes, Nicole Landry, Brandon Briscoe, Heather Rogers and Scott Rogers and nine great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Brandon Briscoe, Mike Romero, Scott Rogers, Marcy Briscoe, Jimmy Hebert and Cory Simon. Honorary pallbearers: Jerry Maturin, Avery Rogers, Paul Bertrand, Jr., Marty Matte and Braden Tilley. A rosary will be prayed by Wade Simon at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The family would sincerely like to thank the caregivers of Hospice of Acadiana; Chris Thibodeaux for being a very helpful neighbor and friend, and send a special thank you to Verna Lee Hebert. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 and from 10 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Online condolences can be made at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337-706-8941 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close