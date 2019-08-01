Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna Morvant LeBlanc. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Abbeville 2600 Charity Street Abbeville , LA 70510 (337)-893-3777 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Verna Morvant LeBlanc,83, will be at 2:00PM Friday August 2, 2019 in David Funeral Home of Abbeville with Deacon Josh LeBlanc officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul Mausoleum. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville Friday from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM. Verna, a native and life resident of Abbeville, passed away Wednesday July 31, 2019 in her residence. She enjoyed arts and crafts and trips to the casino. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Allen LeBlanc, her sons, Michael Simon and wife Lynette, Wilbe Simon, Randall Simon and wife Dona, David Simon and partner George, Troy Simon and companion Cecelia, a daughter, Jane Naquin, a brother, Clifton Morvant and wife Virginia, a sister, Helen Frederick, her grandchildren, Shawn, Ryan, Brandie, Blake, McKenzie, Keith, Tiffany, Constance, Joshua, and Gillian, 9 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilton and Ouida Bourque Morvant, and a son Steven Simon. Serving as her Pallbearers will be Michael, Shawn, Ryan, Randall, David, and Troy. The family would like to express a very special thank you to her caregivers Lisa Knight and Mary Comeaux, also to Krystal Boudreaux, Brittny Walker, Lisa Istre and all the helpers at Lamm Hospice who were so kind and caring.

