1/1
Verna Trahan Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Private Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Mrs. Verna Trahan Hernandez, 82, who peacefully passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Inurnment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. Reverend Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church will celebrate the memorial Mass. Survivors include her husband of 66 years , Mr. Jude Hernandez; her son, Jude Randy Hernandez; her daughter, Susan Hernandez; her daughter Diana Hernandez; her daughter, Ruth Guidry and her husband Dr. Gary Guidry; her daughter, Melissa Landry and her husband Gary Landry; her daughter Cynthia Hernandez and her husband Russell Hernandez; her grandchildren, Christina Hebert, Monica Alleman, Nicole LeBlanc, Travis LeBlanc, Shondell Hernandez, Devin Hernandez, Kyle Hernandez, Tiffany Young and Brittany Delcambre; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Leode Trahan and Mrs. Elrita Romero Trahan; and her brothers Murphy Trahan and J.B. Trahan. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life, Verna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and dear friend. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was a proud member of the Ladies of Altar Sodality. She enjoyed traveling, reading, dancing, playing pokeno, but mostly spending time with her family. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Verna Hernandez's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org. The Hernandez family would like express their gratitude to Dr. Gary Guidry, Dr. Mike Cain and his staff for their compassionate care. Also a special thanks to Hope Hospice, especially Kristy and Lynelle. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
330 St. Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved