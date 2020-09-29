A Private Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Mrs. Verna Trahan Hernandez, 82, who peacefully passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Inurnment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. Reverend Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church will celebrate the memorial Mass. Survivors include her husband of 66 years , Mr. Jude Hernandez; her son, Jude Randy Hernandez; her daughter, Susan Hernandez; her daughter Diana Hernandez; her daughter, Ruth Guidry and her husband Dr. Gary Guidry; her daughter, Melissa Landry and her husband Gary Landry; her daughter Cynthia Hernandez and her husband Russell Hernandez; her grandchildren, Christina Hebert, Monica Alleman, Nicole LeBlanc, Travis LeBlanc, Shondell Hernandez, Devin Hernandez, Kyle Hernandez, Tiffany Young and Brittany Delcambre; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Leode Trahan and Mrs. Elrita Romero Trahan; and her brothers Murphy Trahan and J.B. Trahan. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life, Verna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and dear friend. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was a proud member of the Ladies of Altar Sodality. She enjoyed traveling, reading, dancing, playing pokeno, but mostly spending time with her family. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Verna Hernandez's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, https://www.stjude.org.
The Hernandez family would like express their gratitude to Dr. Gary Guidry, Dr. Mike Cain and his staff for their compassionate care. Also a special thanks to Hope Hospice, especially Kristy and Lynelle. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
