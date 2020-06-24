A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Verna Vallot Menard, 87, will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Russo officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anne Cemetery. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 beginning at 4:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. The funeral home will remain open until the time of the services on Thursday. A native and resident of Youngsville, Mrs. Menard died at 7:00AM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Camelot of Broussard Nursing Home. She ran a successful catering business for over 15 years and was known for her devotion to family, especially her children and grandchildren. She is survived by a son, Nelson A. Menard of Youngsville; three daughters, Susan A. Menard of Youngsville, Vanessa M. Jagneaux of Breaux Bridge, and Laurie M. Adams of Youngsville; two brothers, Russell Vallot and L. J. Vallot; two sisters, May Dell Crocket and Brenda Lavoulette; sixteen grandchildren; and thirty-two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Aaron Menard, I; her parents, Lucien and Evee Guillot Vallot; two sons, Wayne J. Menard and Conrad A. Menard, II; two brothers, George Vallot and Rodney Vallot; and a sister, Sylvia Dore. Serving as pallbearers will be members of her friends and family. David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Hwy (337) 837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.

