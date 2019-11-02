|
|
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Vernon J. Prejean, age 90, who passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence in Carencro surrounded by his devoted family. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Readers will be Amanda Webb and Stacey Boudreaux. Giftbearers will be Payton Webb and Jamie Talbot. Mr. Prejean was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro where he was a member of the Bonne Mort Society. Vernon was an extremely hard worker, which he applied to all aspects of his life. He was employed as a carpenter with L.J. Trahan for over twenty-five years. A veteran of the military, Mr. Prejean proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War, an important time in his life that he frequently reminisced about. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Vernon especially loved his family and the moments shared with them over the latter parts of his life. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Prejean; one daughter, Brenda Ann Green and her husband, Laurence, all of Carencro; five grandchildren, Tony Boudreaux and his wife, Jamie, Amanda Webb and her husband, Mike, Stacey Boudreaux all of Carencro, Layla Touchet and her husband, Travis, and Mike Guidry and his wife, Grace, all of Lafayette; eight great grandchildren, Corey Boudreax and his girlfriend, Zoie, Payton Webb, Addison Webb, Scarlett Guidry, Tyler Guidry, Jonathon Guidry, Victoria Guidry and Sophia Guidry; two brothers, Carroll Prejean and his wife, Ida, of Denham Springs and Lou Prejean of Palmetto; one sister, Janelle Matte and her husband, John, of Opelousas; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Gail Guidry and her husband, John; his parents, Sidney Prejean and the former Alida Cormier; an infant grandson; three brothers, Milton Prejean, Hernon Prejean and Earl Prejean; one sister, Mary Anna Faul; and one brother-in-law, Preston Prejean. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Tony Boudreaux, Corey Boudreaux, Laurence Green, Mike Guidry, Mike Webb and Chris Romero. Honorary pallbearers will be Lou Prejean, Carroll Prejean, John Matte, Tyler Guidry, Jonathon Guidry and Willis Landry. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Shantell Thomas with Home Instead Senior Care, Candace with St. Joseph Hospice and her great niece, Maci Miller for the excellent care. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
|
|
|
|