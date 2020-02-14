Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Vernon Joseph Dalfrey, 75, who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at 7:35 p.m. at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Monday from 8:30 a.m. to service time. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday at St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Vernon loved country and zydeco music and loved to play his guitar. Mr. Dalfrey is survived by his brother, Ricky J. Dalfrey and his wife Dinah of Crowley; one sister-in-law, Mable Dalfrey of Patterson; nieces and nephew, Brittany Dalfrey Langley of Crowley, McKenzie Dalfrey Fogleman and her husband Travis of New Iberia, Alexis Dalfrey of Crowley, Sandi Dalfrey Guarisco and her husband Curt of Patterson, Brady Dalfrey and his wife Penny of Houston, TX; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adley and Genevieve Hebert Dalfrey; his brother, Ronald Dalfrey. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020