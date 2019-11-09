Funeral services will be conducted for Vernon Louviere, Jr., 51, at 4:00 PM on Monday, November 11, 2019, in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Inurnment will be St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 2:00 PM. A native of Loreauville and a resident of Breaux Bridge, Mr. Louviere passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 7:35 AM at St. Agnes Health Care in Breaux Bridge. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed grocery shopping and talking on his phone. He is survived by his sister, Penny Green and her husband Dayne of Cecilia; his nephews, Jake Pelous and his fiancee' Kelee Theriot, Koby Green, Landon Green and Ganon Green and his niece, Taylar Green all of Cecilia and his daughter, Jaelyn Hebert of Carencro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Louviere, Sr. and Lou Ella Viator Louviere; his paternal grandparents, Moise and Martha Louviere and his maternal grandparents, Ophe and Cecile Viator. You can sign the register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St. (337) 229-8338 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019