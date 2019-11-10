Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki C. Petitjean. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Edmond Catholic Church for Vicki C. Petitjean, 59, who passed away on November 9, 2019. Reverend Gilbert Dutel, Pastor, will be Celebrant of the Mass. Con-Celebrant will be Reverend Gary Schexnayder. Burial will take place in Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum in Scott. Vicki graduated from Lafayette High School in 1978. She also graduated from University of Southwestern Louisiana with a Bachelors Degree in Math Education. She was active in Kappa Delta Sorority and the Newman Club while in college. Vicki was an active Theresian, an active leader in the St. Edmond's Church Youth Group, and a CCD teacher. Through these activities she displayed unending warmth and support. Her infectious smile will be remembered by all. Vicki, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of Robert Cooper and the former Betty Dowd. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dr. Mark Petitjean; three sons, Jared Petitjean and his wife, Kayla, Dr. Jason Petitjean and his wife, Dr. Olivia Daigle, and Trey Petitjean; two granddaughters, Anna and Evelyn Petitjean; her parents, and one brother, Robert "Butch" Cooper, Jr. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Michael Dowd and Alberta Hauer, and paternal grandparents, John Cooper and Mildred Rabalais. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Edmond Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Sandy Grossie, Jessica LaVergne and Cassandra Roberts, her physical therapists, Ellen Devalcourt and Tiffany Wiggins, and the staff of Complete Home Health Care for their compassionate care. Thank you to all who have sent prayers and love over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Healing House, for grieving children, 106 South Beadle Road, Lafayette, LA 70508 or to Mother Teresa Missionary Sisters of Charity, 630 Arthur Street, Lafayette, LA 70501.

