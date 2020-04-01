Private services will be held for Vicky A. Mier, the former Vicky Ann Jagneaux, age 64, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her residence in Carencro. Mrs. Mier was a native of Opelousas and a resident of Carencro for most of her life. She was employed with Tommy Bourque's CPA Tax Service for over twenty-five years and attended Crossroads Church in Lafayette. Vicky was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly and was "Nanny" to many. She took much pride in decorating for all of the family parties and holidays with Christmas being her favorite and she absolutely loved to entertain her family and friends. Survivors include her devoted husband, Rick Mier of Carencro; two sons, Lance O'Steen and his wife, Jaqueline of The Woodlands, TX and Andy Butterworth and his wife, Karlie, of Harker Heights, TX; one daughter, Emily Weir Courville and her husband, Charlie, of Sunset; one stepson, Brandon Mier of Covington; one stepdaughter, Tasha Rene Mier of Covington; fourteen grandchildren, Bryan O'Steen, Alexcis O'Steen, Isabella O'Steen, Bailey Butterworth, Kendall Spaulding, Bryleigh Butterworth, Charles Butterworth V, Grace Butterworth, Charly Courville, Carter Courville, Kyle Courville, Tyler O'Steen, Kaine O'Steen, Harlie Menard and Macie Mier; one great grandson, Braxton O'Steen; six step grandchildren, Taylor Lacoste, Blaine Lacoste, Emma Mier, Caroline Mier, Tucker Mier and Sawyer Mier; two brothers, Mike Jagneaux and his wife, Anna, of Wichita, KS and Shane Walters and his wife, Heather, of Richmond Hill, GA; and one sister Gayle Verot of Rayne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rodney Jagneaux and the former Thelma Comeaux; one daughter, Kandi O'Steen; and one brother-in-law, Swain Verot. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020