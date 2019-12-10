Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Harold "Harray" Chaisson. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at a 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Victor Harold "Harray" Chaisson, age 80, who passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Deacon Nolton Senegal, of Our Lady of Assumption, will officiate at the services. Mr. Chaisson was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. Survivors include five sons, Todd Arceneaux and his wife, Latasha, Victor Arceneaux, Harold Lee Carter and his wife, Priscilla, Damian Rubin, all of Carencro, and Jerome Pierre of Houston, TX; seven daughters, Rakaela Clement and her husband, Gabriel, of Kaplan, Lashyra Arceneaux, Bethany Arceneaux, Amica Arceneaux, Crystal Rubin, Anita Carter all of Carencro, and Sheila Crowder of Lafayette; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores James Chaisson; two sons, Ronald Chaisson and Patrick Carter; one daughter, Laura Wheeler; one granddaughter, Shaquina Francis; his parents, Tolson Chaisson and Anita Bonnet; three brothers, Clifton Chaisson, Robert Chaisson and Felix Chaisson; and one sister, Joyce Chaisson. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Amedysis Hospice, Hansberry Adult Daycare, Lafayette General Medical Center, and his caregiver, Keisha. Pallbearers will be Todd Arceneaux, Victor Arceneaux, Harold Lee Carter, Damien Rubin, Shane George and Treston Hypolite. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerome Pierre, Johnny Zeno, Bethany Arceneaux, Rakaela Clement, Amica Arceneaux, Lashyra Arceneaux and Lennis Padio.

