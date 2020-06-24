Victor Hillary Barousse
Victor Hillary Barousse, Jr. passed away on June 20, 2020 at the age of 81. Devoted husband of 61 years to Mona F. Barousse; father of Monique Barousse Cobb and Michael Jarret Barousse; Father-in-law of James A. Cobb III and Jill C. Barousse; Grandfather of James A. Cobb IV (Elizabeth), Brandon M. Cobb (Kelsey), Jennifer Barousse and Gracie Barousse; Great grandfather of Kendall M. Cobb, James A. Cobb V, Kylie A. Cobb and Cameron M. Cobb. Son of the late Victor H. Barousse, Sr. and Nita Perkins Barousse; Brother of the late James L. Barousse and Michael J. Barousse. Victor was born and raised in Opelousas, LA and was a longtime resident of New Orleans, LA, where he resided at the time of his death. He was a 1959 graduate of Louisiana State University and an insurance professional for his entire career. Victor was a die-hard LSU Tiger fan and a football, baseball and golf enthusiast. His most precious past time was spending time with his family. A private service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family invites you to share your fond thoughts, memories and condolences online at lakelawnmetairie.com.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
