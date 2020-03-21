Private graveside services will be held for Victor Roy "Jack" Morgan, 91, who passed away March 20, 2020 at Encore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Fr. Brent Smith, parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Jack was born in Indian Bayou and graduated from Crowley High School. After attending L.S.U. he joined the U.S. Air Force for 4 years and served during the Korean Conflict. Jack was a member and a twice past commander for the V.F.W. Post # 6720. He was owner and operator of Morgan's Beauty and Barber Supplies and was a licensed cosmetologist, and reflexologist. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy B. "Dot" Morgan of Crowley; one sister, Iva Morgan Shaw of New York City, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law Bobbie Tooke Boudreaux of Crowley. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Lemuel Morgan; and six sisters, Jessie Burr, Opal Perrilloux, Ola Morningveig, Viola Robinson, Erline Morgan Chavers, and Bessie Ancelet Vickers. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital in his name and/or a charity of his choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020