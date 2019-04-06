Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria Boone Pitre. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, for Ms. Victoria Boone Pitre at the St. Bridget Catholic Church in Lawtell. Reverend Fr. Austin Leger will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the St. Bridget Cemetery. Ms. Victoria, age 88, was a past resident of Lawtell, and was currently residing in Opelousas. She passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Opelousas. She worked at Anthony's Department Store for many years. She enjoyed working in her flowers and sewing. She loved working on jigsaw puzzles and word search puzzles as a pastime. She cherished spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her son, Ray Pitre and wife, Cheryl of Church Point; daughter, Annette Pitre Lacey and husband, Bert of Duson; five grandchildren: Amy Langham and husband, Chad; Cindy Miller and husband, Chris; Adam Pitre and wife, Amie; Victoria Guidry, and Jacob Guidry; and nine great-grandchildren: Hayden Miller, Riley Miller, Jade Mayard, Chloe Mayard, Madison Pitre, Jacob Pitre, Nathan Pitre, Mason Ledet and Christian Ledet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Idom Pitre; parents, Amy Marie Lejeune Boone and Henry Boone, Sr.; sisters, Wilma Soileau, Mary Boone, Ella Bertrand, Lela Caswell, Nolia Carrier, Beulah Lintgen, Ruby Granger, Dorothy Roy, Virginia B. Bertrand, Eva Mae Boone and Velma Boone; and brothers, James Boone, Louis G. Boone, Henry Boone Jr., Walter Boone, Felix Boone, Anthony Boone, Hilden Boone, Gustin Boone, Daniel Boone and Adrian Boone. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. On Monday, visitation will continue from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337)-942-2638 has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

2845 S Union Street

Opelousas , LA 70570

