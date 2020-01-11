|
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Skip Montet Chapel in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
Skip Montet Chapel in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Viealy J. Leger on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Palmetto. Father Austin Leger will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Thomas Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 9:30 AM until 1:00 PM in the Skip Montet Chapel in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 PM. Mr. Leger, age 95, a resident of Palmetto, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. Viealy honorably served his country during WWII in the United States Navy and proudly served in Okenawa, Guam, Taiwan, Kyushu, Nagasaka, Sasebo and Midway Island. He was employed and retired from the St. Landry Parish School Board as a bus driver. Viealy was better known as a carpenter and was a member of the Carpenter's Local Union #1098 in Baton Rouge. He was very proud of the many houses he built in and around St. Landry Parish. Viealy loved being outdoors and was a dedicated deer hunter. Most of all, he was a family man. His family meant everything to him, especially his grandchildren. Viealy lived a long and happy life and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Melba Schexsnayder Leger; his sons, Perry M. Leger, Sr., (Peggy) of Baton Rouge, LA, Troy J. Leger, Sr. (Darlene) of Palmetto, LA, Lambert P. Leger (Debbie) of Opelousas; 12 grandchildren, Perry "Chip", Jason, Renee, Duane, Charles, Mandy, Brandy, Jessica, Taylor, Troy, Jr., David and Kim, Jr.; 20 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and nieces that held a special place in his heart, Zola Abadie, Joyce Thibodeaux and Gloria Morrow. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Eleonore Soileau Leger; his son, Kim Michael Leger, Sr.; his brothers, Felton Leger, his twin brother, Villor Leger and his sister, Pearl Vicknair. Pallbearers will be Perry Leger, Sr., Troy Leger, Sr., Lambert Leger, Chip Leger, Jason Leger, David Leger and Duane Leger. Honorary pallbearer will be Gene Leger. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
