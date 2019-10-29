Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Brocato Jr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home in Arnaudville for Vincent Brocato, Jr., age 72, who passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Senior Village Nursing Home in Opelousas. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Pastor Louis Charrier will officiate at the services. Mr. Brocato was a native of Indianola, MS and a resident of Arnaudville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Vincent thoroughly enjoyed being with his family and his grandchildren were the light of his life. Survivors include his wife of thirty-nine years, Sheila Darbonne Brocato; four sons, Vincent Brocato, III, Michael Brocato and his wife, Tina, Matthew Brocato and his fiancée, Paulette, and Christopher Brocato all of Arnaudville; one daughter, Monette Effler and her husband, Allen, of Hammond; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one brother, Samuel Brocato and his wife, Brenda, of Henderson, KY; and one sister, Carol Craig of Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent Brocato, Sr. and Effy Lee Cleveland; one grandson, Shelton White; and one brother, Thomas Brocato. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. Rayfield Higginbotham, Dr. Michael Liu, DCI Dialysis, Senior Village Nursing Home and Grace Hospice for their care and compassion.

