1/1
Virgie Primeaux Richard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgie Primeaux Richard, a Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Virgie Primeaux Richard, 85, will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. A native and resident of Erath, Mrs. Richard died at 6:40 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Rosewood Assisted Living. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and especially enjoyed cooking for her family. She is survived by her husband, Durice Richard, Sr.; her children, Joey Richard, Tony Richard and his wife, Christine, Michael Richard and his wife Terrell, Tina Lopez and her husband, Brady, Dewey Richard and his partner, Johnny Lewis, and Kateri Broussard and her husband, Shannon; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and her siblings, Faye Desormeaux and her husband, Marion, Madeline Duhon and her husband, Ronnie, and Johnny Primeaux and his wife, Catherine. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Lucille Primeaux; and two siblings, Donald Primeaux and Virginia Frioux. Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Richard, Nathan Richard, Jake Lopez, Garrett Thomas, Alec Broussard, and Johnny Lewis. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337) 937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Erath
209 East Putnam Street
Erath, LA 70533
(337) 937-0405
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved