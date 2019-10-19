Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgil Page "Ted" Clark Jr.. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11:30 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Virgil Page "Ted" Clark, Jr., 91, who passed away in his home on Tuesday, October 15th, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, October 22nd from 9:00 am until the time of services. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment with full military honors will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Matthew P. Higginbotham, Pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington, will officiate. Virgil Page Clark, Jr., affectionately known as "Ted", was born April 17, 1928, in Southern Pines, NC. Ted graduated from Hoke County High School, Raeford, NC in 1946 and enlisted in the United States Navy. A proud veteran, he served his country in the Navy until 1949 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1949 to 1953. In 1956, Ted obtained his A&P license from the Embry Riddle School of Aviation in Miami, FL and in June of that same year began his career in the helicopter industry, starting with Petroleum Helicopters. Ted went on to work at Republic Aviation, Bell Helicopter Co. and Vought Helicopter Co. as well as Giovanni Agusta and eventually retired from Air Logistics in 2000. During his career he traveled extensively throughout South America to Bogota, Colombia, Santiago, Chile, Lima, Peru and Mérida, Mexico as well as Cuba, Panama and Puerto Rico. Ted also spent time in Azores, Bahamas in the Caribbean, overseas in England and Italy and the Canadian province of Newfoundland in addition to many places across the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. Ted was an avid golfer and loved to spend time with his family, friends and fellow golfers. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be deeply missed. Ted is survived by his beloved two children, daughter Jennifer Clark Guidry and her husband Keith, of Lafayette; son Scott Clark and his wife Jackie, of Grand Prairie; his four grandchildren, Reagan and Justin Guidry and Tyler and Olivia Clark; his half-brother, Herman "Rock" King, Jr., of Hendersonville, NC; his brother-in-law Rudy Mills, of Perdido Key, FL and his niece Carla Mills, of Little Rock, AR. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Fay Ann Cutitto Clark; his parents, Virgil Page Clark and Marvin Belle White Clark; his sister, Helen Lee Surles and his brother, Raleigh "Gene" Clark. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Acadiana of Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Ted and his family. 