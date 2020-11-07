A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia for Ms.Virginia Lee Minvielle, 90, who passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her home in New Iberia. Father Ed Degeyter will celebrate the Mass with musical accompaniment by Jodi Bollick and Karen Guidry. A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9:00AM until the time of the Mass. Entombment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Virginia, a loving aunt and friend is survived by her niece Margie M. LeBlanc and husband Ned of Lafayette; her nephews, Provost J. Minvielle III and wife Jenny of New Iberia, Robert Minvielle and wife Kristi David of New Iberia; seven great nieces and nephews, Andrew and Katherine LeBlanc of Lafayette, and Robert Jr., Anna Kate, William, Jacob, and Bennett Minvielle all of New Iberia; and her sister-in-law, Ellen Johnson Minvielle of New Iberia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Provost Joseph Minvielle Sr. and Lucille Barrow Minvielle; and her brother, Provost Joseph Minvielle Jr. Virginia, a parishioner of St Peter's Catholic Church was born in New Iberia where she was a lifelong resident. Virginia graduated from LSU in 1951. She was employed with the Iberia Parish School system for many years as a teacher and librarian. She was a member of the Fortnightly Club of New Iberia, an organization that would meet every two weeks to discuss literature and other topics. She was also a member of the New Iberia Garden Club and the Iberia Retired Teachers Association (IRTA). Serving as pallbearers are her two nephews, Provost J. Minvielle, III and Robert B. Minvielle; nephew-in-law, Ned A. LeBlanc; great nephews, Andrew LeBlanc, Robert B. Minvielle Jr. and William Minvielle. Honorary pallbearers are Roy Riley and Billy Gesser. The family would like to thank her loving caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care, the staff of Azalea Estates Assisted Living and Lourdes Hospice for all of their care and compassion.In lieu of flowers, donations in Ms. Minvielle's honor may be made to Catholic High School, 1301 de La Salle Dr. New Iberia, La. 70560. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. You may sign the register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.com.
