Virginia Mae Pete, 73, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center. Virginia was born on January 8, 1947, in Welsh and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She graduated from Acadia Parish Training School and attended Southwest Louisiana Vocational Technical School in Crowley. Virginia worked as a healthcare professional for several years. She was an avid reader and a talented seamstress. She was known for her creative spirit and always lived her life serving our Lord Jesus Christ. Most of all, Virginia loved to spend time with her family and friends. Virginia is survived by her son, Dr. Joseph Paul Pete of Rayne; one grandson, Kenrick Pete, 33; two granddaughters, Kendra Pete, 27 and Joe'Kya Pete, 13; one great-granddaughter, Paisyn Pete, 6 and numerous dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Paul Pete and Alberta Joubert Pete. The family wishes to thank the ICU doctors, nurses and staff of Lafayette General Medical Center for the compassionate care given to Virginia and her family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.