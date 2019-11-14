Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia S. Hurst. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A viewing will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Delhomme Funeral Home for Virginia Scott Hurst, 90, who passed away on November 13, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Camelot of Broussard. Mrs. Hurst, formerly of Brookhaven, MS and a longtime resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Denon Scott and the former Della Smith. Virginia graduated Loyd Star High School in April 1948 at the top of her class. She married in 1949 and devoted her life to being a wife and mother. One of her greatest joys was laughter. She enjoyed spending time with family sharing memories and stories. Another of her great joys was listening to the music of George Strait. She was a member of the Easthaven Baptist Church in Brookhaven from 1968 to 1974. After moving to Lafayette, she joined the First Baptist Church and was a member for many years. She is survived by daughter, Rebecca Hurst Dunn; son, Kenneth Hurst; grandson, Christopher Michael Dunn and wife Virginia; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Michael Dunn, Aubrey Ann Dunn and Adalyn Mae Dunn; and Danette Benoit Tony, Mrs. Hurst's caregiver for over 9 years who loved her like a mother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Horace "Big Daddy" Hurst; sisters Agnes Scott Woolley, Audrey Scott Huber, Wisie Scott Smith, and Nita Scott Hanenkrat; and infant brother Landon Scott. Special thanks to all caregivers who have tended to Virginia, especially Patricia Crochet, Linda Hogue and Emily Morrison for their many years of loyal service. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Camelot Assisted Living of Broussard and Amedisys Hospice Care for the love and care they have provided. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, upon which the family will have private time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .

