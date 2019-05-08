Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Trahan Amy. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Virginia Trahan Amy, 75, who died Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Mark Broussard, chaplain of Lamm Hospice will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be recited 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Mrs. Amy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Daniel Amy of Ebenezer; five daughters, Lisa Istre of Lyons Point, Amanda Amy and her husband Noah Cormier of Crowley, Laci Ebers and her husband Joey of Eunice, Amber Amy of Jennings, and April Amy of Eunice; six sons, Wallace Daniel Amy and his wife Connie of Crowley, Shawn Allen Amy and his wife Angie of Tifton, GA, Christopher Neal Amy of Ebenezer, Brian Scott Amy of Crowley, Otis Charles Amy and his wife Amy of Kaplan, and James Curtis Amy and his wife Jessica of Wichita Falls, TX; three sisters, Shirlene Sittig of DeQuincy, Lena Polumbo, and Theresa Stutes both of Crowley; four brothers, Lester Trahan of Douglasville, GA, Hollands Trahan of Crowley, Lionel Trahan of Crowley and Earl Trahan of Crowley; one son-in-law, Dexter Guidry; twenty-five grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one daughter, Elia "Angie" Guidry; her father, Lessar Trahan; her mother, Edith Hoffpauir Sarver, one sister, Lois Bertand; two brothers, Lovelace and Michael Trahan; and two granddaughters, Angelica Quinn and Danielle Faith Guidry. Pallbearers will be Dexter P. Guidry, II, Daniel Seth Guidry, David Dane Guidry, Michael Shea Istre, Hunter Amy, and Hayden Amy. The Amy family would like to thank Lamm Family Care Hospice for there exceptional care and compassion given to them and Mrs. Amy. Condolences may be sent to the family by Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Virginia Trahan Amy, 75, who died Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Mark Broussard, chaplain of Lamm Hospice will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be recited 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Mrs. Amy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Daniel Amy of Ebenezer; five daughters, Lisa Istre of Lyons Point, Amanda Amy and her husband Noah Cormier of Crowley, Laci Ebers and her husband Joey of Eunice, Amber Amy of Jennings, and April Amy of Eunice; six sons, Wallace Daniel Amy and his wife Connie of Crowley, Shawn Allen Amy and his wife Angie of Tifton, GA, Christopher Neal Amy of Ebenezer, Brian Scott Amy of Crowley, Otis Charles Amy and his wife Amy of Kaplan, and James Curtis Amy and his wife Jessica of Wichita Falls, TX; three sisters, Shirlene Sittig of DeQuincy, Lena Polumbo, and Theresa Stutes both of Crowley; four brothers, Lester Trahan of Douglasville, GA, Hollands Trahan of Crowley, Lionel Trahan of Crowley and Earl Trahan of Crowley; one son-in-law, Dexter Guidry; twenty-five grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one daughter, Elia "Angie" Guidry; her father, Lessar Trahan; her mother, Edith Hoffpauir Sarver, one sister, Lois Bertand; two brothers, Lovelace and Michael Trahan; and two granddaughters, Angelica Quinn and Danielle Faith Guidry. Pallbearers will be Dexter P. Guidry, II, Daniel Seth Guidry, David Dane Guidry, Michael Shea Istre, Hunter Amy, and Hayden Amy. The Amy family would like to thank Lamm Family Care Hospice for there exceptional care and compassion given to them and Mrs. Amy. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 8 to May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close