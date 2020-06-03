Private funeral services were held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, June 2, 2020, for Vita Guidry in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille with entombment following in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The Rev. Howard Blessing was the officiant. Lectors were Hayley Walters and Lacey Williams and the Eulogist was Ashley Andrus Babin. Vita Guidry, born Vita Mae Comeaux, died Sunday May 31, 2020 in her home. After 96 wonderful years, she peacefully joined those she loved and missed. Her parents were Eva Broussard and Alcide Comeaux, both of Lafayette Parish. She is survived by her five daughters, Mona Guidry Luquette and husband, David, Susan Guidry, Lauren Guidry Ackal and husband, Gabriel Ackal, Sr., Lisa Guidry Andrus and husband, Dwight W. Andrus, III, and Heidi Guidry Hannie and husband, Nicol. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Roy Hebert, nieces, Nita Bourque Stelly, and Connie Bourque Nini, and nephew, Danny Hebert. Thirteen grandchildren will cherish many memories of wonderful Sunday and holiday dinners, dying Easter eggs, and vacations in Florida with Grandmother, as she was known to all. They are, Brigitte Luquette Girouard and husband, Dave, Giselle Luquette Whittington and husband, Matt, Jene Luquette Badeaux and husband Randel, Gabriel Ackal, Jr. and wife Alllison McDade, Victoria Ackal, Ashley Andrus Babin and husband, Todd, Lynsey Andrus Braniff and husband, Kyle, Dwight W. Andrus, IV and wife, Megan Landry, Amanda Andrus Hudson and husband, Walter, Hayley Walters, Lacey Walters Williams and husband, Brent, Nick Hannie, and Alex Hannie. Seventeen great-grandchildren were a constant source of love and joy for her in later years. Vita also leaves behind Marie Vidrine, Lucille Jeffries, David Vidrine, Beverly Barras Vidrine, and Janie McClelland Cobb, and her good friend, Pearl LeBlanc. Preceding her in death are her husband of fifty-one years, Matthew James Guidry, an infant daughter, Janet Louise Guidry, her parents, her sisters, Stella Comeaux Morvant, Lena Comeaux, and Lucille Comeaux Bourque Hebert, and one nephew, Dennis Vidrine. Vita was born on January 13, 1924 and raised on LaNeuville Road in rural Lafayette. She considered her childhood idyllic, with loving parents and sisters and a secure home life. She proudly attended Verot Elementary School where she learned to speak English upon entering first grade. Vita continued to speak her beloved Cajun French with anyone she could all of her life. She belonged to a French speaking lunch group known as the French Hens, where French speaking was a requirement. She graduated from Milton High School and worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company for several years until her marriage in 1950. Anyone who knew our mother knows that she cherished her memories of Friday nights out with her husband at Toby's Oak Grove next to the old Pat Theatre. After fifty-one years as a devoted wife, and many more years as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Vita considered herself fortunate and thanked God for all He had given her. Our mother exemplified the virtues of service to those you love, and forgiveness; a better role model we could not have had. We, the Guidry Girls, believe that angels exist in many forms on this earth, and when help was needed they appeared to us. They protected, helped, and made our mother's life better in many ways. They are Jeanette Jones, Darlene Jones, Kacie Robinson, Sharlene Clavelle, Monique Phillips, Lorena Etienne and Jackie McZeal. Hospice of Acadiana provided us with Joeann Harrington and Samantha Cormier and they were a source of comfort in her last days. Pallbearers were her sons-in-law, David Luquette, Gabriel Ackal, Sr., Dwight W. Andrus, III, and Nicol Hannie, and grandsons, Gabriel Ackal, Jr., and Dwight W. Andrus, IV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite, 200, Lafayette, Louisiana 70503. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate on Jun. 3, 2020.