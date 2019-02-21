Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Vivian Deshotels, age 76, the former Vivian Gaspard, who passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her residence in Sunset. Interment will be in Christ The King Cemetery in Simmesport. Mrs. Dehotels was a native of Lettsworth and a resident of Sunset for twenty-five years. She retired with Opelousas General as a Registered Nurse in the outpatient department. She was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where she was a member of Gods Little Dusters, the Ladies Altar Society, Friend of the Library and Birthday Friends. She loved working in her garden, sharing jelly and other preservatives and loved feeding people, especially her grandchildren. Also sending brownies and salsa to Iraq. Survivors include her husband of fifty-four years, Ronald Deshotels of Sunset; one son, Ronald Deshotels, Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Keller, TX; one daughter, Anne Kuhne and her husband, Karl, of Lake Charles; six grandchildren, Katherine, Anna and William Deshotels and Sam, Ella and Maren Kuhne; numerous unofficially adopted children; one brother, Ernest Gaspard of Port Allen; and nine nieces and nephews, Patricia Vead, Leslie Lemoine, Lorie Kolb, Julie Andrus, Kevin Gaspard, Debbie Gaspard, Shelley Tomino, Cindy Keneker and Ira Gaspard. She was preceded in death by one son, Leo Deshotels; her parents, Robert Gaspard and the former Rhea Ducote; one brother, Ira Gaspard; and one sister, Inez Vead. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Vivian Deshotels, age 76, the former Vivian Gaspard, who passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her residence in Sunset. Interment will be in Christ The King Cemetery in Simmesport. Mrs. Dehotels was a native of Lettsworth and a resident of Sunset for twenty-five years. She retired with Opelousas General as a Registered Nurse in the outpatient department. She was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where she was a member of Gods Little Dusters, the Ladies Altar Society, Friend of the Library and Birthday Friends. She loved working in her garden, sharing jelly and other preservatives and loved feeding people, especially her grandchildren. Also sending brownies and salsa to Iraq. Survivors include her husband of fifty-four years, Ronald Deshotels of Sunset; one son, Ronald Deshotels, Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Keller, TX; one daughter, Anne Kuhne and her husband, Karl, of Lake Charles; six grandchildren, Katherine, Anna and William Deshotels and Sam, Ella and Maren Kuhne; numerous unofficially adopted children; one brother, Ernest Gaspard of Port Allen; and nine nieces and nephews, Patricia Vead, Leslie Lemoine, Lorie Kolb, Julie Andrus, Kevin Gaspard, Debbie Gaspard, Shelley Tomino, Cindy Keneker and Ira Gaspard. She was preceded in death by one son, Leo Deshotels; her parents, Robert Gaspard and the former Rhea Ducote; one brother, Ira Gaspard; and one sister, Inez Vead. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau, 289 Church Street, (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro

4113 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

(337) 896-6366 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close