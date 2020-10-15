A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020, in St. Jules Catholic Church for Vivian "Lou" Melancon, 93, who passed away on October 12, 2020 at Cornerstone at the Ranch. Reverend Dan Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church, will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Saint Bernard Cemetery and Mausoleum #01 in Breaux Bridge. Mrs. Lou, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Joseph "Black" Guidry and the former Agnes Guidry. She is survived by her grandchildren, Melissa Melancon Shoemaker (John) and Michael S. Melancon (Mandy); great-grandsons, John Michael Shoemaker, Jake Shoemaker, Nick Shoemaker, Brandon Melancon, Blake Melancon and Benjamin Melancon; brother, Alton Guidry (Elsie); nephews, Chad Guidry (Sarah) and Neal Guidry; niece, Dyan Guidry Credeur; daughter-in-law, Patricia LaGrange; and numerous cousins & relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Howard A. Melancon; son, Errol J. Melancon; parents, Joseph "Black" and Agnes Guidry; and nephew, Todd J. Guidry. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm on Thursday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Friday, October 16, 2020, from 9:00 am until 12:30 pm. Pallbearers will be Michael Melancon, John Shoemaker, John Michael Shoemaker, Jake Shoemaker, Nick Shoemaker and Brandon Melancon. Personal condolences may be sent to the Melancon family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
